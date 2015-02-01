Funnels by Archie.AI

Funnels are free with all Archie.AI paid accounts.
Whether you are running an A/B testing experiment or just want to know how well is your new section performing, the only way to determine its performance is by comparing it side-by-side with your best content. Archie lets you do that with a variety of segmentation tools.
How was your last year's holiday season performance compared to 2017? Get that data quick with Archie.AI funnels.
Get an instant overview of your top performing pages. Compare their performance over variety of segments relevant to your goals.
When do your Facebook visitors convert? How about your Twitter visitors? When's the best time to post content for US versus Europe? There has never been an easier way to get your answers to these questions.
It might take much more than a single page view for your users to convert. Now you can instantly see how to get your visitors to stick to your website like glue.
